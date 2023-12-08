FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 144.8% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $266.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.61 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.