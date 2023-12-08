Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $132.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

