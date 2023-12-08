Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 43.47% and a negative return on equity of 83.47%.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APDN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

