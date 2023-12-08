Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $4.82 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 477.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,366 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in CBRE Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,422,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,770,000 after buying an additional 124,700 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 159.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 38,680 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $8,558,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,100,000 after purchasing an additional 36,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

