Marshall Wace LLP Trims Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,582,526 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $97,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 32,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Ross Stores by 1,290.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $131.66 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.00.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.70.

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

