Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $220.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.23.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

