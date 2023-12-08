The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $345.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 reasons to buy AMD before 2024
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Generative AI boosts UiPath; analysts see triple-digit EPS growth
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 must-own China stocks for the Year of the Dragon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.