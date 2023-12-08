Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires 9,276 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after buying an additional 4,485,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,347,000 after buying an additional 2,231,681 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785,147 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 23,272,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,097,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,362,000 after purchasing an additional 303,787 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VCIT opened at $79.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.