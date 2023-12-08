Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 560.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,491 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,893,000 after buying an additional 1,216,345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after buying an additional 2,661,361 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,607,000 after buying an additional 1,504,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,881,000 after buying an additional 542,314 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $54.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

