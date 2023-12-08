Power Corp of Canada Lowers Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Power Corp of Canada lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in LKQ were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in LKQ by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LKQ opened at $45.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

