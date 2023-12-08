Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $23.83 Million in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 161,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,825,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Take-Two Interactive Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $154.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.01 and a 200-day moving average of $143.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $161.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

