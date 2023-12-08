Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 51,221 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VGSH opened at $58.05 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1862 dividend. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

