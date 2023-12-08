Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 50,070 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $22,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.54.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $372.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $272.70 and a twelve month high of $378.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total transaction of $817,087.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,669.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,325,487 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

