Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 58,000 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 9,324.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Pool worth $21,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Pool by 3,288.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 101,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after purchasing an additional 98,662 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $63,689,000. Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $3,320,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Pool by 10.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 54,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock opened at $363.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.96. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $295.95 and a 1 year high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

