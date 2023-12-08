Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil Sells 7,511 Shares of Stock

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total value of C$51,525.46.

Surge Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

SGY opened at C$6.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$684.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.26. Surge Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$6.68 and a one year high of C$9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$183.55 million. Surge Energy had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.8601093 EPS for the current year.

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

SGY has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surge Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.03.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

See Also

