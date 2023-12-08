Dotz Nano Limited (ASX:DTZ) Insider Bernard (Bernie) Brookes Purchases 380,000 Shares

Dotz Nano Limited (ASX:DTZ – Get Free Report) insider Bernard (Bernie) Brookes acquired 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$54,720.00 ($36,238.41).

Dotz Nano Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.27.

Get Dotz Nano alerts:

Dotz Nano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dotz Nano Limited, a nano technology company, engages in the development of various climate and industrial nanotechnologies tackling global environmental and industrial challenges. Its primary focus is centered around ground-breaking carbon management technologies as enablers of carbon neutrality; and proprietary carbon-based solid sorbent represents the next evolution in carbon capture technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Dotz Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dotz Nano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.