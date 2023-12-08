Moonriver Price Tops $7.29 on Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $62.66 million and $6.51 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Moonriver token can now be bought for about $7.29 or 0.00016695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,083,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,592,819 tokens. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

