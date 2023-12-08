SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Insider Donald Emmi Acquires 66,000 Shares of Stock

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) insider Donald Emmi bought 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,676.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SHF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHFS opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. SHF Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.

Get SHF alerts:

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter. SHF had a negative net margin of 340.82% and a negative return on equity of 60.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SHF

SHF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC raised its holdings in SHF by 624.9% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,163,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,350 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in SHF during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SHF during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SHF by 81.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 50,867 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SHF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.