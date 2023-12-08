Analyzing CAE (NYSE:CAE) and FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF)

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) and FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CAE and FLYHT Aerospace Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get CAE alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 1 0 4 0 2.60 FLYHT Aerospace Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

CAE currently has a consensus price target of $38.43, indicating a potential upside of 87.46%. Given CAE’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CAE is more favorable than FLYHT Aerospace Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 6.79% 7.90% 3.48% FLYHT Aerospace Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares CAE and FLYHT Aerospace Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

64.3% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CAE and FLYHT Aerospace Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $4.42 billion 1.48 $168.47 million $0.69 29.86 FLYHT Aerospace Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than FLYHT Aerospace Solutions.

Summary

CAE beats FLYHT Aerospace Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions. The Defense and Security segment offers training and mission support solutions for defense forces across multi-domain operations, OEMs, government agencies and public safety organizations. The Healthcare segment provides integrated education and training solutions, including interventional and imaging simulations, curricula, audiovisual debriefing solutions, center management platforms, and patient simulators for healthcare students and clinical professionals, hospital and university simulation centers, medical and nursing schools, paramedic organizations, defense forces, medical societies, public health agencies and OEMs. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in 1993. CAE Inc. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

(Get Free Report)

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft. The company also provides two-way text messaging to the flight deck through the multi-control display unit (MCDU) or an iPad application; AFIRS voice, a private satcom communication channel to the flight deck. It serves in the United States, Mexico, Asia, China, the Middle East, Canada, Australia, Africa, Europe, and South/Central America. The company was formerly known as AeroMechanical Services Ltd. and changed its name to FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. in May 2012. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.