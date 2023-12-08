Analyzing Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) & WEX (NYSE:WEX)

Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF – Get Free Report) and WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and WEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies N/A N/A N/A WEX 10.80% 32.16% 4.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sangoma Technologies and WEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A WEX 0 5 6 0 2.55

Insider and Institutional Ownership

WEX has a consensus target price of $219.54, indicating a potential upside of 23.57%. Given WEX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WEX is more favorable than Sangoma Technologies.

0.6% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of WEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of WEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and WEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies N/A N/A N/A $0.03 99.28 WEX $2.50 billion 3.03 $201.44 million $6.20 28.65

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies. WEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sangoma Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WEX beats Sangoma Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, SIP Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Desktop as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Fax as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Device as a Service, and Access Control as a Service. Its product portfolio contains turn-key commercial communications solutions and hardware and software components that enable IP communications systems for telecommunications and data communications applications. The company was founded by David Mandelstam in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About WEX

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to businesses and government agencies with fleets of commercial vehicles; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no physical card is presented. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to customers in travel, fintech, insurance, consumer bill pay, and media verticals, as well as businesses and financial institutions. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for consumer directed healthcare benefits and full-service benefit enrollment solutions. Its SaaS platform includes embedded payment solutions and plan administration services for consumer-directed health benefits; COBRA accounts; and benefit enrollment and administration services. This segment also provides custodial and depository services for health savings accounts; and payroll-related benefits. This segment markets its products through third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll providers, and health plans. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

