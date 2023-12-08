Wrapped Cardano Price Reaches $0.53 on Major Exchanges (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001223 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $18.87 billion and $38,376.20 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,424,942,625 coins and its circulating supply is 35,317,757,039 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,424,942,625.352 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.47317172 USD and is up 3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $15,739.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

