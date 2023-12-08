Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 250,350 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,474,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 250,350 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of AGNC Investment worth $25,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 76.3% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 610,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 264,322 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 33,230 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 24,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.33.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 17.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.19%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

