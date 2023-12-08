Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $27.39 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146,649 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $27,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.96.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $119.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day moving average of $112.73. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

