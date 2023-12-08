Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,002,127 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,002,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,212,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 668,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 714,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 50.7% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 206,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

