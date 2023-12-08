Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 3,035 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Murphy USA worth $28,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth about $5,669,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,104,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,104,515.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $359.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.65 and a 1 year high of $382.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 6.91%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

