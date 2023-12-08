Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,420 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $25,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.60.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $534.15 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.25 and a fifty-two week high of $564.78. The stock has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.46.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

