Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 636,490 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,542,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 636,490 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of V.F. worth $29,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 87.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,340,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,762,000 after buying an additional 1,557,978 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 9.5% in the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in V.F. by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,328,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,792,000 after purchasing an additional 209,435 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is -65.45%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

