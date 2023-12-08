Penn Capital Management Company LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,729 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $157.67. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.43 and a 200 day moving average of $146.16.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

