Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 115,152 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,152 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $30,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Spotify Technology by 296.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 437,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,233,000 after acquiring an additional 327,110 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 268.9% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $196.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $202.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.35.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.52.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

