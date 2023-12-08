Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 28,680 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 28,680 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $29,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $792,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 15.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $406.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,610 over the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

