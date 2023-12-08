Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $30.54 Million Stock Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 1,351.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 690,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642,864 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $30,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ATI by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ATI by 65.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ATI during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of ATI opened at $39.91 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ATI had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

