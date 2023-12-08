Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,343 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $28,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $162.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $164.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

