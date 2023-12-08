Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Raised by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,822 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $26,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after buying an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,431,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,179,000 after purchasing an additional 966,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $131.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

