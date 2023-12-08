Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 2,558.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,981 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Procore Technologies worth $30,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after purchasing an additional 369,427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 41.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 63,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $4,065,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,954 shares in the company, valued at $211,552,174.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $327,576.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,619,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,482,853.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $4,065,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,552,174.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,348 shares of company stock worth $25,211,234 over the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

