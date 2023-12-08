Penn Capital Management Company LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,535,639 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $277,340,000 after purchasing an additional 710,774 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 122.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,355 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803,084 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $197,239,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.55.

Expedia Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $143.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.46. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $143.90.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

