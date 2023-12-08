Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 463,566 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $33,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 757.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,059,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $635,044,000 after acquiring an additional 592,347 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6,824.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 503,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 496,493 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,727,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,966,000 after acquiring an additional 474,000 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $5,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $5,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,581 shares of company stock worth $11,980,164 in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE:SKX opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $60.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Further Reading

