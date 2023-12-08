The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,156,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 713,997 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $72,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WU. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Western Union by 120.7% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 343.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WU. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

