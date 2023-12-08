Penn Capital Management Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,060,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,052,000 after acquiring an additional 189,275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider James D. Standen purchased 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,055.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 0.6 %

CMP stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.