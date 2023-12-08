Penn Capital Management Company LLC Takes $2.08 Million Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 654,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.91% of Akoustis Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 35,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 19.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 163,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

AKTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.43. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 226.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. Research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

