Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Position Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,323,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433,856 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.76% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $83,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HALO. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $44,170,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,078,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 595,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $17,594,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,720.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

