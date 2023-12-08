Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 31,966 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,966 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.20% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIND. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIND shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 23,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $178,707.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,344.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Down 0.1 %

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.53. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $12.46.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $175.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.