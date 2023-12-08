Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 2,775 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.25% of York Water worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in York Water by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,786,000 after buying an additional 57,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in York Water by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in York Water by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YORW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on York Water in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of York Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a market cap of $564.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.60. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $47.23.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 33.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. York Water’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

