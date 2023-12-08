Penn Capital Management Company LLC Decreases Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC cut its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 36.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in nVent Electric by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $54.40 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.