Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 763,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,379 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter worth $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 65.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.24%. The company had revenue of $81.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Pace acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,252 shares in the company, valued at $108,080.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Farmer Bros. news, Director David Pace acquired 10,000 shares of Farmer Bros. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,080.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 304,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,368.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

