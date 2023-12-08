Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 196 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,721,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 515,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,841,000 after buying an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Voya Financial Price Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

