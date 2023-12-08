Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,226,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 274,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $33,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Euronav by 52.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 294,259 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 101,236 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Euronav by 31.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 594,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 141,378 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Euronav during the second quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Euronav during the second quarter valued at $271,000.

NYSE EURN opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.23. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 51.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 46.76%.

EURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Euronav from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.01.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

