Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires New Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew J. Jansen purchased 11,113 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.37. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

