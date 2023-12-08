Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 406,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,386 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $18,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In other news, CFO Derek D’antilio bought 1,488 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,693.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Derek D’antilio bought 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,693.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala bought 1,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGM stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.80.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

