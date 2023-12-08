Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,767 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $13,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $77.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

