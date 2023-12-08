Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 1,268 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 11.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 28.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $6,391,000.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $195.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.39. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.57 and a 52-week high of $220.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.05.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

